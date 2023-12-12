House Could Vote on Biden Impeachment Inquiry Wednesday

House Republicans reach a pivotal week in their pursuit of impeaching President Joe Biden.

A formal vote is expected as soon as Wednesday on whether or not to pursue an official impeachment inquiry into Biden's business dealings involving his son and foreign countries.

The House Rules Committee debated a resolution authorizing the formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

"We are here to determine a process, not an outcome. We are here to assert our Article I responsibilities, not to act as judge or jury. We are here fundamentally to chart a path forward that unveils the facts to the public," said Committee Chair Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

Biden's son, Hunter, remains at the center of the probe, including what role his father may have played in his business dealings and whether or not it impacted U.S. foreign policy.

To Democrats, it adds up to revenge on behalf of former President Donald Trump and an attempt to smear the current administration.

"All of this is happening because House Republican leaders refuse to abide by the election results. They're upset Trump lost. He's upset he lost. Some of them still don't believe he lost. Many of them are upset that the insurrection didn't succeed on January 6th, and today they want to finish the job," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) during the committee hearing.

A vote for a formal inquiry can help Republicans enforce subpoenas and gain access to documents related to Biden and his family.

The National Archives is set to release 62,000 additional documents related to Republican requests including emails between Biden and his son sent using aliases.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) came out in support of the vote for the formal inquiry.

"We have no choice. To fulfill our constitutional responsibility, we have to take the next step. We're not making a political decision, it's not, we're making a legal decision. So people have feelings about it one way or the other, we can't prejudge the outcome, the Constitution does not allow us to do so. We have to follow the facts where they take us and that is exactly what we're going to do," Johnson said.

The speaker had previously been critical of the Democrat's pursuit of impeachment of the former president.

"I know that people are frustrated at times with the time that's being invested in this, but this is the way the founders anticipated that something like this should go. There shouldn't be any such thing as a snap impeachment, a sham impeachment like the Democrats did against President Trump," Johnson said.

The vote this week is to continue pursuing evidence that could lead to an impeachment vote. Republicans can only afford to lose three Republican votes and Democrats are trying to convince GOP members in Biden districts that a vote for the inquiry could sink their re-election chances.