In Historic First, DOJ Indicts Former President Under Espionage Act; Trump Asks About Biden's Boxes

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Justice Department on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

It's the first time an ex-president has been indicted by the federal government, although it was widely expected the DOJ would press federal criminal charges.

The charges against him include willful retention of national defense information — a crime under the Espionage Act, which polices the handling of government secrets — obstruction, false statements, and conspiracy.

In April, the New York State Supreme Court indicted Trump for 34 counts of falsifying business records. The former president also faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges.

Trump is maintaining his innocence calling the DOJ's indictment a "hoax".

"I'm an innocent man. We will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly," he said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," he said in a statement.

The FBI seized more than 100 documents with classified markings from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last year.

The DOJ's chief piece of evidence is reportedly a tape of Trump discussing a national security document with Mark Meadows and his staffers during a Q&A for a book, RedState reports.

However, what is actually on the tape and whether or not it is classified isn't known yet.

The indictment carries potentially serious legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he's convicted.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I am an innocent man," Trump said.

Republican leaders including Trump's presidential rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley say the federal justice system has been turned into a weapon against the former president.

Joe Biden has used his Justice Department to go after parents as “domestic terrorists,” to spy on Catholic parishes, to terrorize & harass prolife Christians - and tonight to indict his top political opponent, Trump. He has trampled the rule of law to benefit himself. He has led… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

Others are questioning the timing of the indictment.

"On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden's corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges," tweeted Donald Trump Jr. "Do you really think that's a coincidence?"

DOJ indicts former President / candidate Trump SAME DAY DOJ/FBI restricts access to unnecessarily redacted Biden allegations And they wonder why ppl think there r two standards for justice — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 9, 2023

This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again," said Trump.