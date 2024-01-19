HAPPENING NOW: Watch 'March for Life' LIVE as Pro-Life Activists Rally in DC

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands are expected to turn out to support life in the nation's capital today. The 51st annual March for Life aims to challenge abortion and champion the beauty of choosing life.

"We're all keenly aware that there is work to be done," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said. "We're not just for the baby, but we're certainly not for the baby without the mother. We're for both."

She said one key to changing hearts is highlighting the pregnancy centers and maternity homes that support women and families during and after pregnancy.

"I mean, the March for Life kind of allows for sort of a springboard to talk about these deeper issues," Mancini said.

Political Challenges on Abortion in 2024

The march comes as activists address formidable challenges this election year.

The next major battle is access to the abortion pill as the Supreme Court reviews a case involving access to mifepristone. Justices are set to review a ruling by a federal appeals court that allows the pill to be distributed by mail.

Mancini contends the abortion pill is four times more dangerous than surgical abortion.

The decision is likely to come by summer in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Another issue faced by pro-lifers is whether abortion can win at the ballot box. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, every pro-life ballot referendum on a statewide ballot has failed. But, all statewide ballot initiatives to expand abortion rights have passed.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said families should be protected, not politicized. This month her state started a mobile app that connects pregnant women and mothers to everything from free pregnancy tests to parenting classes.

"(We are) stepping in to be the safety net, to help them, to guide them," Fitch said.

Poll Reveals Americans' 'Consistent Consensus' on Restricting Abortion

Meanwhile, as CBN News' Faithwire reports, an annual poll released this week shows precisely where Americans stand on abortion.

According to Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, the 2024 Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll results offer a “consistent consensus” showing citizens’ backing for legal restrictions on abortion.

The survey found 66% of respondents back limitations on abortion, with the majority also supporting capping the procedure at three months of pregnancy. Just 29% of Americans indicated they believe abortion should be legally permissible at any point in a pregnancy, according to National Review.

Adding to these importing findings, Americans also overwhelmingly — 88% — believe it’s possible to have laws protecting both a woman and her unborn child. Overall, the percentage calling themselves pro-life is at 40%, up one percentage point from the previous year’s polling.

