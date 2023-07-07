Gordon Robertson Appointed Chancellor of Regent University

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Regent University announced its new Chancellor on Monday morning. The university's Board of Trustees has named Gordon Robertson to succeed his father, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson, who passed away on June 8, 2023.

In addition to his new role as Chancellor of Regent University, Gordon Robertson will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc. and as President of Operation Blessing.

"We are thrilled to appoint Gordon Robertson as the Chancellor of Regent University," said Phil Walker, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Regent. "He is uniquely equipped to carry on the mission and vision of Regent and the legacy of his father, Dr. Pat Robertson. Under Gordon's proven leadership and expertise, Regent will continue to thrive and impact future generations."

Dr. Robertson founded Regent University after God spoke to him in 1975 about building a school for His glory. Since it officially launched in 1977, Regent University has become a premier Christian university, with more than 13,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, and online around the world.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the distinguished role of Chancellor at Regent University," said Gordon Robertson. "Under the extraordinary leadership of my father, Regent has become one of the great Christian universities in the world, and – by God's grace – we will continue to build upon its strong foundation with an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity. We will remain faithful to Regent's founding principles and continuously advance the university's mission of equipping Christian Leaders to Change the World."

The son of Pat and Dede Robertson, Gordon graduated from Yale University in 1980 and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Washington and Lee University in 1984. He then practiced law in Norfolk, Virginia, for 10 years.

In 1994, Gordon had a profound encounter with the Lord and moved to the Philippines, where he established CBN Asia. The following year, he founded the Asian Center for Missions (ACM), dedicated to training and sending Asian missionaries throughout the world. ACM is now one of the largest missionary agencies in the Philippines with more than 2,000 graduates trained in cross-cultural missions.

In 1996, Gordon created CBN Asia's flagship television show, The 700 Club Asia, which is now one of the longest-running Christian television shows in the Philippines and is distributed by satellite around the world. Also in 1996, CBN Asia started a humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing Philippines, which has been recognized as "NGO of the Year" by the Philippine government. Over the next three years, Gordon launched CBN centers in Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Beijing and Thailand.

As Executive Producer of The 700 Club, Gordon oversees all aspects of programming for the ministry. He hosts CBN's original flagship program, The 700 Club, as well as 700 Club Interactive, a daily show airing on Freeform and online, and Miracle Living Today.

As the Executive Producer of CBN Films, Gordon has produced a number of documentaries and features, including:

Gordon is also the Executive Producer of CBN Animation's Superbook, the reimagined animation series. Its guiding mission is to bring the stories of the Bible to the children of the world in their own languages. With over 65 episodes completed, the new Superbook has been broadcast to millions of viewers in dozens of languages around the globe.

Gordon and his wife, Katharyn, reside in Virginia and have three grown children.

Regent University offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. It has been ranked the #1 Best Accredited Online College in the United States according to Study.com.

