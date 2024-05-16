'Get Ready to Rumble:' First Biden, Trump Debate Set for Late June

The first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is set for June 27th hosted by CNN with a second to follow on ABC in September.

It is the earliest general election presidential debate in U.S. history.

Both debate events come after Trump has been challenging Biden for months.

"I'm trying to get him to debate," Trump said at a rally earlier this year.

The president finally responded Wednesday saying, "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020 but since then he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, Pal. I'll even do it twice. "

Trump took to social media to respond.

"Just tell me when. I'll be there. Let's get ready to rumble," he said.

The debates will be televised, but include departures from traditional formats, like no live audience, limited news outlets, and muting a candidate's mic after speaking.

The June debate comes before either candidate is officially nominated by their party.

"Early voting is now so prevalent almost half the country is voting before election day," said Rick Klein, ABC News Political Editor. "And there were concerns that debates if they're backloaded in October are missing tens of millions of Americans who might be making up their mind."

On CBN's Faith Nation Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections, said haggling over details might derail these debates.

"I'm a little skeptical that it's all a done deal," Gonzales commented. "It all seems a little bit too easy."

Gonzales also shared expectations heading into the contests.

"From the Trump campaign, you see someone anxious to debate someone they think is not up for the job and physically unable to debate or hold the job of president. And for the Biden campaign, I think you seen an opportunity to show he is up for the job," he explained.



