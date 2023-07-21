Free Speech Fight: Fellow Democrats Wanted to Censor RFK Jr.'s Censorship Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., attends a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified in a Capitol Hill hearing this week about free speech and government censorship.

In the hearing on Thursday, he got more love from Republicans than his own party.

The presidential candidate was called as a witness by House Republicans to talk about the ways he says his speech has been shut down by the government, fellow Democrats, and big tech.

RFK Jr. is known for holding unorthodox views about medical issues like vaccines, and he recently came under fire for comments some claimed were racist and antisemitic.

Democrats argued he shouldn't have been given a congressional platform to speak. But RFK Jr. is denying that he's ever said anything racist or antisemitic or that he's anti-vaccine, blasting other Democrats for pushing to cancel his testimony.

"Censorship is antithetical to our party. It was appalling to my father, to my uncle (President John F. Kennedy), to FDR, Harry Truman, to Thomas Jefferson, its chairman, referred to it as the basis for democracy," RFK Jr. testified in Congress.

"And the First Amendment was not written for easy speech. It was written for the speech that nobody likes you for," he pointed out.

Committee chairman Jim Jordan defended having RFK Jr. testify as he also discussed what he called examples of censorship.