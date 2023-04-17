Franklin Graham Praises Elon Musk's Trans Comments, Slams Culture's 'Lies From the Pit of Hell'

Franklin Graham praised Elon Musk Monday morning for recent comments the business magnate made about parents of children who undergo gender transitions.

“Elon Musk spoke out to make a point about the bizarre and dangerous transgender medical treatments being performed on minors, and I appreciate that he isn’t afraid to call it like it is,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post. “Last week, he tweeted that parents and doctors who put children through transgender medical treatments that cause sterilization should ‘go to prison for life.'”

The evangelist, who heads the Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, was referencing a viral tweet from Musk.

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk tweeted, sparking more than 657,000 likes and over 104,000 re-tweets.

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

As for Graham, he went on to address the issue of child gender transitions more broadly, decrying society’s push, in some sectors, to encourage children to make body-altering decisions.

“It’s shameful that any adult would be part of feeding this confusion and pushing children over a cliff that is built on lies from the pit of hell,” Graham wrote. “Some parents, politicians, and so-called professionals are guilty of a masquerade of evil they are falsely calling healthcare.”

He said young people face “lifelong consequences” as the result of surgeries and drugs that “maim body, mind, and spirit” — and warned of the ramifications for America’s current handling of the issue.

“God will judge our nation,” Graham concluded. “This madness needs to stop.”

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, Graham also praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last month for taking a tough stand against children exposed to drag queen events.

“Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t mess around,” Graham wrote on his Facebook page. “He’s revoking the liquor license of a major Miami hotel because they hosted a drag queen show with children present, even after being warned. It’s so refreshing to see a leader who is willing to stand up for what is right! May God bless and help him as he leads this state.”

