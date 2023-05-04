Faith Leaders, Politicians Join National Day of Prayer: 'Prayer Is the Christian's Greatest Weapon'

Today is the National Day of Prayer and millions of Americans are joining together to intercede for the restoration of the United States, their local communities, and their families.

This year's theme verse is taken from the second part of James 5:16 found in the Bible's New Testament.

"The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much," the verse reads in the New King James translation.

Today, faith leaders and politicians are at the forefront of sharing the importance of seeking God for a turnaround in the nation.

"I encourage you to ask God to do what only He can do to heal our nation and protect our families," tweeted Senator James Lankford.

"Let us come together in unity and pray for our nation. May our prayers bring comfort, healing, and strength to all who need it most," wrote Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

She added, "'Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances.' - 1 Thessalonians 5:16".

Today, on National Day of Prayer, let us come together in unity and pray for our nation. May our prayers bring comfort, healing, and strength to all who need it most.



Former Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, wrote that "every day should be a national prayer day."

"Regarding the National Day of Prayer: We need God and spiritual strength now more than ever. So, every day should be National Prayer Day because it is only when Americans as individuals and as a country take shelter in God that we can find the wisdom, courage, and love that we so badly need," she tweeted.

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared a poignant message to believers that now is the time to seek God.

"As a nation, we have turned our back on God and His Word, and we are seeing the results. Violence, crime, and suicide are rampant. As Christians, we need to be more intentional than ever about PRAYER," he wrote. "The Bible instructs us to make prayer a priority. Pray for our leaders—from the president, to those serving in Congress, to those in leadership at the state and local level—that God would give them wisdom, guide them, and have mercy on our nation."

He added, "My father @BillyGraham once said, 'Prayer is the Christian's greatest weapon.' On this National Day of Prayer—and every day—let's stop and seek God."

Evangelist Greg Laurie, the founder of Harvest Christian Fellowship, used today as an opportunity to pray for spiritual awakening.

"We are desperately in need of a spiritual awakening. It seems we have strayed so far from God's plan and we are reaping the consequences. But things can change, as we pray for our nation and share our faith," he shared.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries called for the church to "awaken."

Meanwhile, Former Trump attorney and outspoken Christian conservative Jenna Ellis is pointing people to Jesus.

"Know the Person of Truth, Christ Jesus," she tweeted. "Praying for our Nation and that we would turn to Truth on this National Day of Prayer."

Several governors took the opportunity to thank God for His many blessings.

"On this National Day of Prayer, we thank God for our freedoms and for the many blessings He's bestowed on America and on the state of Florida," wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We'll be praying for our country, our state, our leaders, and everyone," shared West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in a video message. "Prayer is so powerful and so important."

Tomorrow is the National Day of Prayer.



Join me on the steps of our beautiful State Capitol at noon for the National Day of Prayer ceremony. We’ll be praying for our country, our state, our leaders, and everyone.



"God is always with us – today and every day," tweeted Gov. Greg Abbott.

This morning, I joined more than 700 interfaith and community leaders at a prayer breakfast in Round Rock to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.



God is always with us – today and every day.



The National Day of Prayer will be marked by a special 90-minute National Prayer Gathering program that will be televised on Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel, and streamed on the CBN News YouTube Channel and the CBN News app.

Kathy Branzell, president of the NDP Task Force, and the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, senior pastor of the New Season Church in Sacramento, California will co-host the program. Featured guests include Jentezen Franklin, Tony Evans, Robert Morris, Francis Chan, Jack Graham, Lecrae, Nick Hall, the Chaplains of the House and Senate, and many others.

Ahead of the National Day of Prayer, Dr. David Jeremiah told CBN News in a statement:

"Our world is facing unprecedented uncertainty. Health, finances, politics—every aspect of life seems to be hanging in the balance. Yet there is one source of true hope and healing, and that is Almighty God. He has promised, 'If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.'

Please join me, on this National Day of Prayer, in praying for our communities, our nation, and our world:

Lord, thank You for the help You provide each day. You are indeed our strength and provider. You have never failed. Indeed, You are a very pleasant help in times of trouble. May your word spread among the nations. May Your plan for history move along its preordained course. Give us leaders who fear You. Give us missions instead of misery; hope instead of despair; food and water where there is hunger and thirst; peace where there is war. Bring healing to the diseased and freedom to the oppressed. May Your Name be exalted from the rising of the sun to the place where it sets. Amen."

The National Day of Prayer is held every year on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation.