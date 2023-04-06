Ex-Porn Star Who Found Christ Unveils Plan to Reach 100 Million With Gospel on Good Friday

Joshua Broome has been openly sharing his powerful story of transforming from a lost and confused porn star to a passionate preacher on fire for the Lord.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

Now, he’s doubling down on his efforts to reach others with the Gospel message, with the launch of new initiatives and efforts to bring Jesus to the masses.

Among them: a new “I Am Second” video documenting his journey to Jesus.

“It’s the first film that they have where there’s a clear presentation of the Gospel,” Broome said of the video, which is set to release Thursday evening. “And there’s actually a call to action to say, ‘OK, we’re addressing a problem and here’s a solution.'”

Broome, who leads digital evangelistic efforts for Share the King, said he’s excited to see “I Am Second” lean into his journey, adding the organization “didn’t shy away from the darkness of the story” and fully explored the “depression, the anxiety, the suicidal ideation” he experienced while working in porn.

Plus, the video inspires next steps to help people facing various spiritual struggles to take positive actions to right those issues.

A second project is an Apostles Creed video dropping on Good Friday. The finished product will be a video recitation of the creed presented by around 75 Christian influencers, leaders, pastors, and celebrities — and you can take part here.

“Sometimes there’ll be four people on a screen, sometimes there’ll be 16 people on a screen … claiming the truth that is found in the Apostle’s Creed — who Jesus is, what He accomplished, and, at the end, what that means for you.”

Broome continued, “It’s about the truth found in Christ.”

Share the King is asking 10,000 people to share the video simultaneously on Good Friday, flooding social media with biblical truth.

“We’re believing that we’re going to reach 100 million people with the truth of Jesus on Good Friday,” he said.

These are just some of the newfound ways Broome is sharing his incredible testimony with the masses while simultaneously leveraging his platform to drive people toward Christ.

Dwayne Stoltzfus, owner of Unite Life, works with Broome on digital ministry and believes the ex-porn star’s story is profoundly impacting those who hear it.

“He’s got a very compelling story,” he told CBN’s Faithwire, noting he’s helping Broome take his platform and really leverage it to spread the Gospel. “[Josh is] leading a lot of others, mentoring others that have platforms.”

Broome’s efforts with Share the King, he said, are predicated upon helping individuals leverage their own stories as well for maximum impact.

“Regardless of what your testimony looks like, if you’re following Jesus, you once were dead and now you’re fully alive,” Broome said. “So, we all have a story, and regardless of the wound, you have a scar that is healed because of what Christ has done on the cross — and that scar then points to Christ.”

He continued, “We want people to be more theologically competent.”

Those with platforms are being coached and helped along the way, leveraging their influence to spread biblical truth, with Broome and others coming alongside them through Share the King to make that a reality.

For those shunning or ignoring social media platforms and other online tools, Stoltzfus and Broome had a message: these tools matter to spreading Jesus around the globe, targeting and meeting people where they’re gathering.

“You can do paid ads,” Stoltzfus said, noting how Christians like Josh have built a reputation online through their testimonies that might lead people to more willingly listen. “There’s other digital ways of reaching, but in terms of relationship, because there’s a trust [from] people who hear a message from Josh. They see a consistency and there’s a trust that’s created, that he can then take that and say, ‘Hey here’s the natural next step … get in the Word, get connected to community.’”

Broome said his testimony has reached 200 million people on TikTok in the past 14 months — a staggering statistic that would be patently impossible without these tools.

Find out more about Share the King.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***