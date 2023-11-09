Easing the Stress for Military Families: CBN's 'Helping the Home Front' Hosts 'Family Fun Day'

CBN's military outreach, "Helping the Home Front," is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and recently, the organization honored our men and women in uniform through a free "Family Fun Day".

Organizers transformed the campus of Regent University into a fun place for all ages.

When asked what she wanted to do there, little Swayze Orr said, "Play at bouncy houses."

Her brother also exclaimed, "Bouncy Houses!"

Elements of this military family appreciation day ranged from inflatables, rides and food, to music and even an 8K run.

The primary goal of CBN's "Helping the Home Front" is to financially assist churches and ministries so they can better support military families. On this day, the goal was all about making sure those families have a good time – free of charge.

"The one thing that we really want the families to know is that we love them. We appreciate their service," said Mary Allsbrook, project manager of the organization. "You really do not know how much families struggle in the military, especially when they've got one that's deployed."

"They've got children that are missing family. They have challenges just like the rest of us, but the economy has affected everyone," she continued.

"Our week is consumed every day with a lot of seriousness and a concentration on what is going on in the world," shared Lt. Col. Brad Hamrick of the U.S. Army. "And to be able to come here on the weekend and just concentrate on our families, love on our families and just be able to take a moment of just peace and relaxation and have a little bit of fun – it makes our stress a little bit easier during the week."

Army Lt. Col. Joey Orr and his family just moved here to the Virginia Beach area.

"It's been a busy few decades, so it's nice to take a pause, focus on the things that matter most – the family – and get out and enjoy that to the maximum ability," he shared.

"Family time is so scarce especially right now, and so for us to have an organized event that we can go to, that we don't have to dig into our pockets and our purses; it's something here for all of us, so we feel very much appreciated," his wife, Courtney, explained.

CBN News also caught up with other military personnel enjoying the day.

"There is so many happy people over here. It's really good to be here. It's very fun," said a smiling Staff Sgt. Mhar Angeles of the U.S. Army.

"Having a nice time, see people coming together, and the kids and grandkids out and the family members just having a good time, and I really appreciate it that we're celebrating the military," said PO1 Tony Akridge of the U.S. Navy (Retired).

CBN representatives also passed out resources, including "The Warfighter's Study Bible."

"There is a lot that's hanging on the shoulders of our military families, and even talking with some here, I know that there are units that are waiting to be deployed," elaborated Allsbrook. "There are others that are already deployed, and you know what, there's a fear to that as well."

"And what we want them to know is Jesus loves them; we're praying for them. We want to be here for them; we just really want to be the hands and feet of Jesus," she continued.