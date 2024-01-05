Down to the Wire: GOP Presidential Candidates Make Last Pitch to Undecided Iowa Voters

DES MOINES, Iowa – The official kickoff to the 2024 presidential race begins in the Hawkeye State where the Iowa caucuses are less than two weeks away. The remaining Republican candidates in the race for the White House are making a last-ditch pitch to voters.

Many of the candidates continue to crisscross the state trying to reach as many undecided voters as possible.

Polls have shown a strong lead for former President Donald Trump with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in a tight race for second.

One thing the candidates have stressed to all of the people they've been meeting - polls don't decide who wins the Iowa caucus - you do. CBN News caught up with tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday. He's appeared at more events than anyone here in Iowa.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to hear what he told us.

There's also the Trump factor, where some of the other candidates like DeSantis have been increasingly going after his legal troubles and questioning his electability if he becomes the GOP nominee.

Meanwhile, Trump has a series of rallies planned around the state this weekend as the candidates prepare the final stretch run before the caucus on Jan. 15.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***