Documentary Director Tells CBN News Islamic Jihadists Already in US, Ready to Launch Terror Attacks

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists proved they could easily infiltrate Israel.

But what about the United States?

The director of a new documentary film titled America Invaded says she has interviewed terrorists who are already present in the U.S. to instigate attacks.

Nimrata Sing Gujral believes direct U.S. military action against Iran could cause them to speed up their plans.

She told CBN's The Global Lane she believes these Islamic jihadists are here to plot and initiate attacks.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW ABOVE.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***