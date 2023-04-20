Disturbing Claims Emerge Against Biden Family: Obstruction of Hunter Probe, and Human Trafficking

Multiple Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee say they have seen Treasury Department evidence behind the scenes that appears to point to influence peddling as well as possible human trafficking connections among the Biden family.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) said they have viewed bank documents at Treasury that contain "jaw-dropping" evidence of an extensive web of Biden family foreign business deals, including human trafficking and prostitution rings, The Washington Times reported Thursday.

The committee is looking into whether President Joe Biden participated in or knew about his family's foreign business deals. The Republican-led panel is combing through the Treasury Department's suspicious activity reports or SARs, that banks have generated, according to the outlet.

Mace posted a video to Twitter Tuesday in which she spoke about the reports she reviewed. She described the amount of money involved as "astronomical."

"Just left the Treasury to review over 100 suspicious activity reports on the Biden family. And I have to tell you there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously," she said. "And every time you overturn or look under a stone, there's so much more you have to investigate, because it's wild the number of family members involved. And it's even, the amount of money we're talking about in these suspicious activity reports is astronomical. And the accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money's going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc."

"It's insanity to me that it's not been investigated in the way that it should be," the congresswoman added.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes, "The new information on the Biden family is due largely to the takeover of the House by the GOP. Previously, Democrats blocked efforts to investigate influence peddling by the Biden family for years."

Turley explains, "The Biden family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. Influence peddling has long been a cottage industry in Washington. For decades, I have written about this loophole in bribery laws. It is illegal to give a member of Congress or a president even $100 to gain influence. However, you can literally give millions to their spouses or children in the forms of windfall contracts or cozy jobs."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has revealed there are now 9 members of the Biden family implicated by those Treasury Department SARs.

Obstruction of the Hunter Biden Investigation

In a related case, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) criminal supervisory agent now claims to have information that an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes is being mishandled.

His attorney says the supervisor is seeking whistleblower protections and is ready to testify to Congress.

"He wants to do it in a legal proper fashion. And that's why I've written to both Democrats and Republicans on the key committees, asking that they take his testimony," Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS agent said.

In his letter, Lytle writes that his client has been "overseeing the ongoing investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject" and that he has information contradicting the "sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee." The appointee is not named.

The letter also states that the special agent previously disclosed the information they are seeking to share with Congress internally with the IRS and a watchdog for the Justice Department.

The attorney also alleges that his client has information about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of a criminal investigation related to the younger Biden's taxes and whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a congressional hearing last month that he won't interfere with the department's investigation.

But on Wednesday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer said, "It's deeply concerning that the Biden administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations."

So far, there's been no response from the White House, the Department of Justice, or Hunter Biden's legal team.

Former Homeland Security Under Director Michael D. Brown retweeted Lytle's letter to Congress, writing: "Read this. Every civil servant who has this kind of information is willing to come forth should be afforded every protection available under the law. Congress has a duty to hear the information and consider it in whatever or any investigation they are or may pursue."

As CBN News has reported, the investigation of Hunter Biden was first initiated in 2018 as a money-laundering probe but has now morphed into much more including business dealings in China and potential violations of tax laws from earnings in Ukraine. It's also expanded to include his uncle James Biden.

Hunter Biden announced on Dec. 9, 2020, that he was under investigation for possible tax fraud. Reports indicate the allegation stems chiefly from $400,000 in unreported income he received in 2017 while sitting on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. It was a year Biden reportedly netted $1.2 million in income.

"I take this matter very seriously," Hunter Biden said in a statement at the time. "But I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets have reported investigators have believed for months they had enough evidence to indict the president's son. But so far, the younger Biden has not been charged with any crime.

Social media users reacted to the news of the whistleblower, wondering about the potential political fallout or if the mainstream media would even report it.

