DEVELOPING: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in First Election Contest of 2024

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus on Monday night in the first election contest of 2024, confirming his role as the frontrunner in the battle for the Republican presidential nomination.

CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody reports, "A TRUMP TKO in Iowa: he improved his performance among evangelicals by +32 from 2016. He doubled his results among females from 2016 (24% to 48%). He’s stronger now than he’s ever been. The numbers out of Iowa across the board are absolutely eye-popping."

According to an Associated Press tally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edged out former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for second place. Haley finished third, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took fourth place. The AP count gave Trump over half the votes, 51.1 percent, DeSantis 21.2 percent, Haley, 19.1 percent and Ramaswamy 7.7 percent.

After the Iowa results, Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. "We did not achieve the surprise we wanted to deliver tonight," he said.

The former president told Fox News Digital, "I feel really invigorated and strong for our country.," adding, "Our country has gone through so many bad things and it is continuing to go through bad things," mentioning specifically, "the attack of Israel."

Haley, who had been rising in the polls, had hoped to finish second in Iowa, gaining some momentum for the January 23rd primary in New Hampshire, where she appeared poised to compete vigorously because independent voters can participate on the GOP side, in addition to Republicans.

One significant measure from the mood among Iowans who weathered bitter cold to attend the caucuses came from an AP VoteCast survey of 1,500 people who planned to particpate. In that survey, nearly nine out of ten said they want upheaval or substantial change in how the government operates.

After New Hampshire, the Republican primary shifts to Nevada and South Carolina over the coming weeks before moving into the rest of the country this spring.

Meanwhile, Trump is still facing a variety of legal battles. He was expected to fly to New York to appear in court Tuesday for a defamation case against him.

