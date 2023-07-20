Detroit Women Serving Up 'Sunday Best' Meals to Hundreds of Homeless

Four Detroit women are putting their hearts on a plate as they serve up home-cooked meals to hundreds of the city's homeless community.

Angel Flewellyn, 58, says she was simply following a passion and the Lord's leading when she had the idea to help those in need.

She and her mother frequently talked about starting a mission to help the homeless by cooking meals for them, WXYZ-TV reports.

But it wasn't until her mother passed away that Angel decided to step out in faith and do it.



Now she, her daughter, Latia, and her two sisters, Wanda and Jacqueline pick up, prepare, and hand out food six days a week.

"It was just something that I just wanted to do on Sundays," Angel told the outlet. "Sunday is a big deal because I believe everybody deserves a big meal, especially on Sunday."

And that is how they came up with their name "Sunday's Best Crew."

However, Latia suggested they expand their operations from Sundays to six days a week.

"My daughter says, 'Well, mom, the Lord said that we need to do this every day.' And I said to her, 'What do you mean every day? We can't do this every day,'" she recalled.

But that prompting led them to Rosa Parks Transit Center each day at 4:30 p.m. where lines of people wait rain or shine for whatever she has prepared that day.

"We do it all," Angel told the Detroit Free Press. "Everything is made from scratch."

Initially, "Sunday's Best Crew" limited the free meals to only the homeless community but they quickly realized that even those who had housing struggled with food insecurity.

"The Lord said 'feed those who are also hungry' so I said, 'Oh my goodness, I've been turning away hungry people.' From then on, I feed everybody that gets in line," Angel explained.

Everyone is greeted with a smile and Angel knows it is ministering to people.

"You just see so much when you're out there. You see things you never would have thought," said Flewellyn. "You never know someone's situation or what made them homeless. Most people assume it's drug-related, but most of the time, it's not. And if it is, then it's not my place to judge."

Grace Taylor, 75, gets a meal whenever she can.

"We wait on her every day," she said. "Sometimes other people come by but they don't come by like Angel."

Angel knows the community depends on her.

"They are so grateful to where I can't even stop," said Angel. "And they wait on us. They know we're coming. Wherever I'm at, they can see me."

Angel says this outreach has turned into a passion project and it brings her so much joy.

"I can't believe this has become my passion," she explained."It's so rewarding because you know that you're making a difference."

In the future, Angel hopes to purchase a food truck to continue this work.