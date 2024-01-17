Dangerous Arctic Cold and Snow Pummel Midwest and Deep South

Brace yourself. The next couple of days are going to be icy cold for most of the country.

Roughly 180 million Americans are under wind chill advisories or warnings as another blast of Arctic cold and snow sweeps across the U.S. The frigid temperatures are expected to reach even as far south as the Gulf Coast.

"This thing on my neck is helpful, I've got two sweaters - made in Peru, where it must be pretty cold, too," said Richard Wineberg, a Chicago resident.

In Philadelphia, where Isaiah Stout's daughter and friend couldn't get enough of the white stuff, the city got its first significant snowfall in nearly two years.

"When they woke up this morning I see snow all over the ground, they lost their minds," Stout remarked.

Approximately 80% of the country is now expecting sub-freezing temps.

Fierce snowball fights erupting along the National Mall in our nation's capital where folks were hit with nearly three inches of snow.

"It's a lot of fun," said D.C. resident Michael Lipin. "I've been waiting a long time."

Folks in the Upper Mississippi Valley and as far south as the Gulf Coast could see high temperatures in the single digits and teens. At least nine people have died so far this winter because of the severe cold weather.

Six people alone lost their lives in Tennessee.

Knoxville got pummeled with 11 inches of snow as temps there plunged to 15 below.

In neighboring Kentucky, state police had to use a helicopter to rescue four campers stranded by winter weather in the Red River Gorge. One official is calling it "one of the most dangerous rescues ever attempted in the Gorge."

In Cullman County, Alabama, roads covered in ice and snow made for some treacherous driving.

"We were supposed to be going to Tuscaloosa tonight for a ballgame and we said no, not tonight. It's all ice, everywhere for sure," said a local resident.

The National Weather Service warns that cold Arctic air could extend through the week from the Midwest to the deep South, while parts of the Northeast are expected to see more snow by this weekend.