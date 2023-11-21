Dallas Senior Citizens Knit for Special Cause: 'Overwhelmingly Positive Impact'

A group of knitting enthusiasts in Dallas, Texas are using their hand-crafted items to spread warmth and love to children, this holiday season.

The seniors at Edgemere Senior Living called themselves the "Knit Wits." The oldest member is 102 years old and some members have over half a century of knitting experience.

Each Friday, they gather around a long table to talk, laugh, and complete their needlework for a special cause.

Their latest project is knitting homemade caps for infants needing cardiac surgery at Children's Health in Dallas.

Knit Wits member Mary Ann Stover told NBC News she got the idea from her daughter who is a cardiologist.

"When I moved here I told my daughter, who is a pediatric cardiologist, I said, 'I have no purpose. I'm not doing anything that's important,'" Stover said. "And she got me hooked up with this lady to make these hats and that was important to me."

The caps are designed with holiday themes and allow families facing challenges to have their day brightened with a festive touch.

"They have become a colorful symbol of hope and joy for the center's littlest patients and their families," Betsy Beall, the hospital's child life specialist, told Good News Network.

"Caregivers are able to wear the hat on their body to transfer their scent before placing the hat back on the baby, encouraging bonding and easing the infant's stress," Beall said, adding that the collaboration has had an "overwhelmingly positive impact."

For the last 20 years, the "Knit Wits" have been putting their skills to good use for those in need.

"When we started this group we were making helmet liners for the troops that were in Afghanistan," Marianne Mead told KXAS-TV.

And last year, they sent knitted dolls and clothing items to children in Ukraine.

"I heard about refugees from Ukraine at an orphanage in Romania," Pat Wessendorff said. "They needed caps, and sweaters, and scarves; and I thought, that's it!"

Members say the needlework helps them find purpose in every stitch.

"It makes sense to do something that you can give back," Wessendorff said. "I think it warms our own hearts to do it."

