'Cultural Rot': Jon Voight Laments 'Appearance of Satan' in Critique of Hollywood, US Division

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight slammed the “appearance of Satan” in Hollywood and spoke out against what he sees as divisive forces in the U.S.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

Voight made his comments during a conversation with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt after Schmitt said a lot of the cultural chaos America is experiencing has roots in Tinseltown.

“You know, much of this cultural rot comes from where you live in southern California, in the business that you’re in,” the host said. “I’m not saying that as an insult; it’s just a fact.”

Voight — no stranger to speaking out about politics and faith — noted he can’t be blamed for what’s unfolding and proceeded to detail what he sees as “disturbing” happenings.

“In the time of my life, I’ve seen an enormous change in this country,” he said. “And it’s all been quite disturbing.”

Watch Voight lament the state of America:

Voight went on to claim the “agenda of the KGB,” the former USSR security agency, was to “divide the United States, divide the citizens of the United States, through the press, through the schools, take God out of the schools, and divide the country by race and age and gender.”

He said this was accomplished in a “rather short period of time” before delving into his beliefs about Marxism.

“What is Marxism based on? What is their engine that gives them guidance?” Voight rhetorically asked. “It’s certainly not God, so we have a lot of atheism that’s coming forth.”

And in addition to atheism, the actor warned about the presence of evil.

“Now we have an amazing, you know, appearance of Satan in our community now,” Voight said. “It’s a difficult time.”

Despite those tribulations, the actor said he has “great hope” as people discover “pernicious” activity unfolding. He concluded by proclaiming, “The truth will prevail.”

The actor also discussed his new series “Land of Israel,” premiering this weekend on Newsmax.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***