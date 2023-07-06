Cocaine Discovery in the White House Under Investigation

Cocaine has been discovered inside the White House.

The Secret Service confirms a small baggie of the white powder was found in the West Wing over the weekend.

Now, agents are on the hunt for who left it there and lawmakers have some questions of their own.

Secret Service agents are now pouring over visitor logs and surveillance camera video to identify who brought a pouch of cocaine to the West Wing of the White House.

"Where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area," said White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre.

Law enforcement officials say the cocaine was discovered in an area where visitors who are not accredited to visit the White House on a regular basis place phones and other personal belongings before going on tours of the facility.

"We do have a West Wing tours that that occur here on campus. They happen in this particular past couple of days. They happen on Friday, they happen on Saturday and Sunday," Pierre told reporters.

The powder was found in a small clear plastic bag Sunday evening during a routine sweep of the West Wing, which sits adjacent to the private residence of the president and close to the Oval Office.

"Officials are combing through security footage there and looking at who might have dropped this unintentionally or how it ended up in the White House in the first place," said Colleen Long with Associated Press.

Both the President and First Lady, including son Hunter and other family members, left Friday for 4th of July celebrations and were not on the grounds when the substance was found.

Authorities had to briefly shut down the White House.

"We have confidence that the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this," said Pierre.

But one law enforcement official told Politico that it's unlikely we'll know who brought the cocaine to the White House given that it was found in a highly frequented area of the West Wing.

During a meeting with Sweden's Prime Minister, President Biden was pressed on how the cocaine got into the White House, but didn't respond.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, though, wants answers. He wrote a letter to the Secret Service asking how the cocaine managed to slip past authorities.

"If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws," the senator wrote in a two-page letter.

Cotton also wants to know how many times illegal drugs were found at the White House in the last five years.