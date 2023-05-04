CityServe & Love Has No Limits Give $1.6M in Aid as 96 Houston Churches Help the Needy

Churches and faith-based non profits in Houston, Texas have joined together to lend a helping hand to people in need.

CityServe International and Love Has No Limits (LHNL) rallied together 96 local churches to provide tangible support to people enduring hardship as part of the city-wide movement of 250+ outreaches called 1DayHouston.



Nearly $1.6 million of goods-in-kind were distributed at the event.

"We love the City of Houston, and more importantly, the people of Houston," said Dave Donaldson, co-founder and CEO of CityServe International. "This is a large, vibrant city, and it continues to grow."

Donaldson added, "As needs get bigger, and hardships abound, our vision is for local churches to be the center of the city in offering tangible help, hope, and love. Playing this critical part in ensuring 1DayHouston reached as many residents as possible has been a tremendous honor. We know this past weekend was the catalyst for blessing Houston 365 days a year moving forward."

CityServe International was birthed out of the idea that local churches provide the best way to reach communities in need. The organization trains, equips, and mobilizes churches to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ in their respective communities.

Since November 2022, CityServe has been training and equipping Houston churches to help with community needs.

Prior to 1DayHouston, the organization equipped these same 96 local churches with $1.86 million worth of goods-in-kind.

More than 2,000 families and 7,000 individuals have received personalized assistance with essentials such as food, clothing, cleaning supplies, and furniture with CityServe International.

Organizers with CityServe believe they have laid the groundwork for permanent presence in the area, anchored in local churches across the metro region.

"The success of 1DayHouston was predicated on strategic partnerships across the community and national partners like CityServe," said Ashley Eure, LHNL communications director. "The movement was about uniting thousands of people to make history around loving and serving their city. Resourcing faith communities through CityServe so they can empower families in need elevated 1DayHouston and strengthens the LHNL movement long-term."

