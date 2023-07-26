Christian Man Wins $300k Lawsuit After Arrest for Not Masking at Outdoor Worship Service

A church deacon who was arrested for refusing to wear a mask while participating in an outdoor church service has been awarded a $300,000 settlement from the city of Moscow, Idaho.

Gabriel Rench told CBN's Faithwire about the event he participated in on Sept. 23, 2020, called "Psalm Sing."



It was supposed to be a 20-minute peaceful protest against the former mayor's public health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 200 people attended the outdoor gathering, but Rench and a Christian couple were arrested for not wearing masks.

They were detained for several hours. The couple was arrested and accused of resisting and obstructing an officer. Though Rench was arrested, he was not charged.

The group sued the city, arguing their Fourth and First Amendment rights were violated.

Thomas More Society Special Counsel Michael Jacques pointed out that the city violated its mandate when police officers unlawfully arrested Deacon Rench and the others.



"Mr. Rench and the other worshippers who were arrested had their constitutionally protected liberties violated and their lives disrupted – not only by the inappropriate actions of law enforcement officers, but also by city officials who did not immediately act to correct this unlawful arrest," Jacques explained.

In February, U.S. District Court Judge Morrison C. England, Jr., chastised the city for its code enforcement and how the situation was handled. The judge ordered the city to settle with Rench and the other two Christian men.

After a nearly three-year legal battle, the group was awarded $300,000 last week.



"It was something that was really important to do and thank God for the victory," Rench recently told CBN's Faithwire.

"What I just did in my victory is I reminded everybody that our constitutional rights matter to everybody," he added.

Rench said although he has dealt with hostility from his local government, God has given him strength.

He shared, "Even when we are in battles [or] embroiled in controversy...I think the joy of the Lord is your strength."

Rench explained that Jesus and the Apostle Paul were examples of what it looked like to endure persecution.

"I think the other thing that brings me comfort is when you read through the book of Acts..it is the Gospel going forth through a series of riots...that was all of Paul's life and this has only been three years of my life," he said. "Jesus went from controversy to controversy, debate to debate, and ultimately death. He endured way more than I did for the Gospel."

"That was a good model and example for me," he added.

Rench also encouraged other believers to stand up for their rights.

"I think we should always be concerned when our Constitution is not followed," he said. "We are fortunate in America that the highest law in the land is our Constitution and that guarantees our First Amendment rights."

Rench added, "These public displays of faithfulness really do teach the Church and it also teaches those who brought the injustice on the people. It teaches them, 'Hey, next time the government sees a First Amendment protest they are not going to violate it like they did mine'."