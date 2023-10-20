Biden Gives Rare Primetime Address Urging 'Unprecedented' Support for Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden gave a rare primetime address Thursday, calling on Congress to pass an urgent budget request for military aid to both Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier in the day, Biden returned from Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and vowed staunch U.S. support as Israel defends itself.

The president is asking Congress for an "unprecedented commitment" to Israel's security, while the administration also seeks to prevent the conflict from spreading.

“The terrorist group Hamas unleashed pure unadulterated evil in the world,” declared Biden.

He maintains that supporting Israel and Ukraine is vital for America’s national security.

The White House budget request of close to $100 billion dollars reportedly includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $10 billion for humanitarian efforts, and $14 billion for securing the U.S. Mexico border.

“History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” said Biden. “If we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control and Ukraine, he won't limit himself just to Ukraine.”





Biden says there’s no intent to put U.S. troops on the ground in either conflict unless Putin were to invade a NATO ally.

“We do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia,” he stated.

Biden also reiterated that claims Israel is responsible for the Gaza hospital explosion are false.

“Like so many others, I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza, which was not done by the Israelis,” declared Biden.

One major obstacle facing any hope for quick action on this budget request is the current dysfunction in the House of Representatives. There’s still no Speaker, or even a promising path forward to choosing one, leaving Congress in a continued state of legislative limbo.

