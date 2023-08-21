Bethany Hamilton and Pro-Life Diaper Company Team Up to Help Maui Residents

Christian professional surfer Bethany Hamilton and a pro-life diaper company have teamed up to help moms and babies in Maui who have been affected by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

EveryLife delivered more than 40,000 diapers and 60,000 wipes to Maui last week in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that have left more than 114 people dead and thousands homeless.

"We at EveryLife were devastated to hear the news about the disastrous wildfires that destroyed the beautiful, historic city of Lahaina," EveryLife founder Michael Seifert told Fox.

"With both the death toll and the number of displaced community members continuing to rise, our hearts are breaking for the beautiful people of Maui and all of their loved ones," Seifert added. "We wanted to jump into action immediately when we heard this tragic news in order to play at least a small part in helping those in need."

Seifert is also the founder and CEO of PublicSq., a digital marketplace that touts itself as a "Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Freedom" company that offers Americans who are tired of "woke" corporations an alternative to buy the products they want.

The platform launched EveryLife in July to never donate "your hard-earned money to organizations that destroy innocent life."

The EveryLife organization says on its site, "We unapologetically choose to celebrate life. Because every child is a gift from above that deserves to be loved, protected, and celebrated — every single day."

Hamilton said she partnered with the organization not only because she knew they were praying for Maui people, but also because they are "dedicated to stepping in and continuously providing essential supplies to the families in Maui."

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hamilton said, "What's happening to the community in Maui is absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable. I can't even imagine losing everything overnight and how hard the journey forward will be. I am honored to partner with [EveryLife] - not only are they praying but they are sending their diapers and wipes to King's Cathedral in Maui to help families who have lost everything due to the devastating catastrophe."

She explained that during August, people can purchase a "Buy For A Cause" bundle and it would go to Maui residents in need.

"We know this is just the beginning of making an eternal impact and we're so grateful that you've joined us on this journey," the organization wrote on Instagram.

Within 48 hours of announcing its diaper drive initiative, EveryLife received 33,000 diapers and 12,000 wipe bundles to go to Maui residents.

"We're blown away by your generosity," they wrote. "Thank you for loving Maui so well."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***