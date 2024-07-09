Beryl Kills 8, Leaves Millions in the Dark Across TX - Disaster Response Teams Move In

Millions of people are without power after Hurricane Beryl tore through Texas on Monday. Making landfall just south of Houston, the storm battered the Lone Star state with winds up to 90 miles per hour and heavy rains that dropped as much as nine inches in some areas.

The winds toppled trees and tangled power lines, while flash floods overtook neighborhoods and roads. Rescue crews have worked tirelessly, delivering dozens of motorists from danger. Tragically at least eight people have died.

Mid-morning on Monday, Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm, but authorities warned it remains a dangerous storm.

"Hazardous conditions will persist even after the center of Beryl moves through," said Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center.

Weather experts consider Beryl unprecedented for so early in the season, largely due to its explosive growth, fueled by record-warm temperatures in the Atlantic.

Brennan says in the days to come, significant rainfall will pose one of the greatest risks.

"As we go from Monday into Tuesday this red area is where we are likely to see perhaps some significant flash flooding risk...this is a level three out of four flash flooding risk," he explained.

Beryl is the first hurricane to hit Texas in three years and authorities are concerned by how few people heeded evacuation warnings.

"If you are outside during this time, you are risking your life. And not only that, you're risking the lives of first responders," said Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground, standing by to help Texans pick up the pieces in the coming days.

"We'll use the eyes of those Church partners to tell us where the worst damage is, what the needs are, and based on that we'll choose a church partner to partner with, and decide which actions, whether that be feeding, debris cleanup, or tarping houses, whatever the need is, that's what we'll be doing," said OB Deployment Manager, Bob Burke.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, aid groups are rushing to provide support to islands like Jamaica where Beryl hit as a devastating Category 4 hurricane.

"There's a great concern for those left homeless and hungry, especially the children. While Jamaica is a tropical paradise, there is much poverty. This is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions," said Cedella Marley, an ambassador for Food for the Poor.