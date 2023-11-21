'Believing God for a Miracle': Church Seeks Fervent Prayer for Leader Shot in Head While Preaching

An Arizona church held its first service Sunday since its outreach director was reportedly shot in the head while preaching on a street corner, with the pastor imploring parishioners to pray.

Pastor Gary Marsh of Victory Chapel First Phoenix spoke briefly about the plight of Hans Schmidt, who was shot Wednesday and, as of Friday, remained in serious condition.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

The preacher urged the church to pray for Schmidt, his wife, Zulya, and for their family members mourning the horrific tragedy.

“We really need to pray that God would help them, comfort them, bring healing to Hans,” Marsh said. “We really need to pray for a quick recovery, believing God for a miracle in that.”

The pastor continued, “This has just turned a lot of lives upside down and we really need God to intervene.”

The remarks were made during prayer time at the start of Victory Chapel’s Sunday service.

As CBN Digital previously reported, Schmidt, a 26-year-old dad of two, was taken to the hospital Wednesday on suspicion of having been assaulted. But a CT scan revealed he had been shot.

“He began seizing and was intubated,” an earlier statement read. “There has been some movement; however, physicians are uncertain how much is voluntary and began draining fluid from his brain.”

According to Blaze Media, the incident unfolded in Glendale, Arizona, with authorities investigating the shooting after initially receiving a report someone had been assaulted.

Officer Gina Winn, public information official with the Glendale Police Department, called the horrific event is a “horrible, horrible offense,” and said authorities believe someone in the community knows information about what unfolded.

Schmidt’s wife, Zulya, posted a photo of her husband Friday with an encouraging message of hope that he will fight through and heal.

“I love you my handsome cowboy,” she wrote. “Keep fighting, papi. We need you.”

Continuing praying for Schmidt’s recovery — and for his family.

