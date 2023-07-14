Bankrate Analyst Says US Economy Still Resilient, but Economists Give 50% Chance of Recession

CBN News
07-14-2023

In economic news, another major marker of inflation is down, and offering more hope in an uncertain economy.

U.S. wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) from the U.S. Labor Department reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers, and wholesalers.

The PPI rose just .01 percent last month from June of last year, the smallest increase since August 2020.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation, Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief and senior economic analyst for Bankrate said the latest report clearly shows progress, but warned the war is not yet won.

ABOVE: Watch Hamrick's interview.
