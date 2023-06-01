Another Agenda? Judge Jeanine Pirro Asks Why FBI Won't Release Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto

Parents of some students attending Nashville's Covenant School have filed a legal objection to the release of shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto.

They say keeping the details of the transgender shooter's motives private would protect people from "a lifetime of abuse and harassment by the shooter from beyond the grave."

But the parents say they have no objection to releasing police reports or summaries of the crime in which three nine-year-old children and three adults were murdered.

So why are federal and local officials still withholding details of the shooter's manifesto after more than two months?

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of the Fox News program "The Five", suggests they may have another agenda.

"They say the FBI gave as a reason for not releasing the manifesto of the transgender shooter, they say it would be too dangerous," Pirro told CBN News. "I don't know what that means. But I don't think anybody knows what that means."

"Ultimately, I think that there may be another agenda going on. I can't imagine what it is. I can't tell you what's in their minds. But I don't know why we can see everybody else's manifesto and not this one," she said.

