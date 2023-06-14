Almost Half-a-Million Fled NYC for These Red States: Will Urban Exodus Turn the South Purple?

Fed up with high crime, high taxes, the high cost of living, and overcrowding, many people residing in some of the largest cities in the country are saying "Bye" to the urban lifestyle and are moving elsewhere.

Some have blamed Blue State progressive policies, but it was the pandemic that kick-started the American mass migration a little more than three years ago.

Moneywise reports even though the number of people getting out of New York slowed last year, the nation's largest metropolitan area has seen substantial declines since the pandemic reshaped the world's work and leisure habits.

The pandemic set off the residential migration from Gotham after it closed a lot of dining, arts, and entertainment attractions like Broadway.

Between April 2020 and July 2022, New York's estimated population slumped from 8.80 million to 8.34 million, a drop of roughly 468,000 residents — nearly 5.3% of the city's total population, according to Moneywise.

The outlet explained the loss of residents between 2020 and 2021 suggests two things may have played a role in the mass exodus:

The Big Apple's struggle with the pandemic itself; And the shift to remote work.

But Moneywise also noted New York City remains the most populated city in the country. More than 8.3 million people still live in the New York metro area, according to census data. The city is more than double the size of Los Angeles, the second largest city, which is home to 3.8 million.

In addition, the three New Jersey cities, Bayonne, Union City, and Hoboken, located just across the Hudson River from New York, were also on the top 10 list of cities losing population from 2020 to 2021.

Meanwhile, on the country's West Coast, San Francisco lost 7.5% of its residents during the same time period, Moneywise reports. The cities of Los Angeles and Chicago also saw serious numbers of their citizens depart for greener pastures.

Just last month, San Francisco Bay Area television station KNTV noted in a report that the California exodus continues, marking the third straight year the Bay Area has lost residents.

Where Did Everyone Go?

So exactly where did all those residents go? According to Census data, they landed in cities in the southern states. Red states were the fastest-growing, becoming the largest-gaining region last year, increasing by 1.1%, or 1,370,163.

As CBN News reported in January of this year, the exodus from progressive-led states to states with lower taxes, more affordable housing, and higher standards of living continued through 2022, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, an annual report, that tracks the demand for its rental trucks and their destination each year.

The latest report indicates that 2022 closed with Texas being the most preferred relocation destination for the second year in a row and Florida coming in second place.

California and Illinois ranked at the bottom, ranking 50th and 49th, respectively, for the third year in a row.

Michigan (48), Massachusetts (48), New York (46), and New Jersey (45) were also the least preferred places to move.

Will Red States Turn Purple?

So what's the real impact? Some look to the loss of tax revenue as the migration continues, leaving states to come up with ideas to fill up their coffers. Earlier this year, legislation was introduced in California that would impose a new wealth tax on residents even years after they left the state and moved elsewhere, according to Fox News.

Even some political pundits think the mass migration of Americans could impact the country's political map if blue states continue to lose population to red states, according to Moneywise. Some wonder if it could have a reverse effect, making some red states purple.

As CBN News reported in December 2022, some in Texas were concerned about this trend. Texas Governor Greg Abbott himself urged outsiders to vote right to "keep Texas, Texas."

With the changing demographics, the long Republican stronghold is arguably growing more purple all the time.

It's long been a fear of conservatives and a goal of left-wing Texans that these blue newcomers will bring along their voting habits and tip the political scales.

"It's not clear that's what's happening in Texas. Again, lots of red-leaning people from blue states are coming in, and certainly blue-leaning people as well. But it's not clear the blue has a critical mass," said Ashley Cruseturner, a political analyst.

