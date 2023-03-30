29 Democrats Join GOP to Reject Biden DOE's Gas Stove Restrictions

The U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment to the Republicans' big energy bill Wednesday that would stop the Biden administration from enacting its proposed restrictions on gas stoves.

Fox News reports the Department of Energy's proposed regulations is so rigid, most stoves on the market today would not be able to meet the requirements.

The House voted 251-181 in favor of the amendment from U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), which was added to a larger energy policy bill. Twenty-nine Democrats voted with the GOP on adding the amendment to the bill.

Palmer, chair of the House Republican Policy Committee, had harsh words for the majority of House Democrats who voted against the amendment.

"Despite all their words to the contrary, House Democrats are supportive of federal bureaucrats' attempts to ban gas stoves," he told Fox News. "By voting against my amendment to prevent the Department of Energy from implementing its anti-natural gas agenda, they have shown themselves to be complicit."

"Clearly, the plan to ban gas stoves was already in the works even before federal bureaucrats said the quiet part out loud earlier this year," Palmer said. "Republicans are meeting this attempt to dismantle American energy head-on and will continue to empower Americans to choose what appliances belong in their kitchens, not have it dictated to them by a bureaucrat with a political agenda."

Last week, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a budget hearing for 2024 that there was no ban on gas stoves. She says the proposed rule introduced by the DOE in February would just make electric and gas stoves and other appliances more efficient.

Granholm framed the numerous reports about the Energy Department's proposed rule as "misinformation."

The amendment would stop Granholm from implementing the new regulations and would prevent similar rules from being introduced, according to Fox News. The energy bill would still have to pass both the full House and the Senate to reach Biden's desk. Congress would then have to override a possible presidential veto for the measure to be enacted.

Back in January, multiple reports indicated the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was considering banning gas stoves because of concerns over how they could affect children's health. The pushback was so great, CPSC commission Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric tweeted a statement, writing: "I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has not proceeding to do so."

The White House also had to clarify that President Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves.

According to the most recent statistics, 38 percent of Americans own a gas stove.

Earlier this month, CBN News asked the DOE about claims of a ban on gas stoves. A spokesperson for the department said there will be no ban on any appliances.

"The Department is conducting this rulemaking on gas and electric cooktops to fulfill its statutory obligations as directed by Congress and a consent decree deadline requiring the final rule to be completed by January 2024. DOE proposes efficiency standards all the time — for lightbulbs, washers and dryers, refrigerators, and more. Does it mean they're coming to ban those appliances? Of course not," the spokesperson said.

The Energy Department is required by law to conduct efficiency standard reviews every six years under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA). The law was passed by Congress in 1975.

But the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers did point out in a statement that "more stringent federal efficiency standards are likely to increase costs for manufacturers and consumers without providing meaningful energy savings."

While federal legislation is still being debated, other Democrat-led states and municipalities are moving to ban natural gas and fossil fuels as an option to heat buildings.

The Wall Street Journal reports New York is poised to become the first state to pass a law banning natural gas and other fossil fuel hookups in new buildings.