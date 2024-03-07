WATCH CBN News LIVE Coverage of the State of the Union and GOP Response

President Biden appears before Congress to deliver the annual presidential State of the Union address tonight.

The administration is billing the moment as a "reset" as 57 percent of Americans disapprove of his job performance, according to a polling average by Real Clear Politics.

White House officials say we can expect to see Biden in fighting form as he contrasts himself with his 2024 presidential election opponent Donald Trump.

Biden will try to convince skeptics to support him as he's facing problems on multiple fronts. Questions about his age and cognitive state have been dogging him, the southern border crisis is a top concern for the American people, and he's facing pressure about the war in Israel.

On that front, the White House leaked information beforehand that Biden will announce plans to build a temporary port in Gaza to deliver aid to civilians caught in the crossfire of the war that Hamas started on October 7.

After the State of the Union, the GOP response to Biden will be delivered by Sen. Katie Britt. She recently shared her powerful Christian testimony with CBN News.

CBN News: Youngest GOP Female Senator Ever Talks Faith and the Time Her Girl Saw Jesus During a Tornado:

CBN News will provide LIVE coverage and analysis of the speech and the Republican response. You can watch it on our CBN News platforms beginning at 8:45 Eastern time. You can click below to watch.

And be sure to watch Friday's 700 Club for a full wrap and response.

