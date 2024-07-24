WATCH: Biden Addresses the Nation About Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election

President Biden is back in the White House and ready to explain why he dropped out of the 2024 campaign.

The president has recovered enough from his bout with COVID and is preparing to speak to the nation tonight. His trip to the White House on Tuesday was the first time he had been seen in public since announcing he's ending his reelection bid.

Democratic voters had chosen Biden as their candidate during the primaries, and his exit has raised procedural questions for the political party before the upcoming convention in August. He only agreed to quit the race after fellow Democrats pressured him for weeks, withdrawing support and apparently forcing his hand after last month's poor debate performance against Trump.

At 8 p.m. tonight, he'll give an address from the Oval Office about his decision and plans for his remaining time in office.

Since ending his campaign, Biden said he is "fully" invested in getting Vice President Kamala Harris elected instead.

Harris made her first campaign appearance as candidate for president in Wisconsin on Tuesday. She also picked up endorsements from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

