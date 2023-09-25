Two New Polls Show Concerning Numbers for Biden, as Days Dwindle for GOP Leaders to Avert Shutdown

Two new polls reveal high voter concern about President Joe Biden's term in the White House.

An NBC News poll released Sunday shows Biden with a 56 percent disapproval rating, the highest of his presidency. The survey also showed slippage for the president among young voters, Latinos and Independents, and nearly 3 out of 4 of respondents expressed concerns about Biden's age, as well as his physical and mental health.

Two other key measures also dropped: only 37 percent in the poll supported the president's handling of the economy, and 41 percent support his foreign policy.

In the Washington Post-ABC News poll, 44 percent of Americans said they are worse off now than they were before Biden became president. That's the highest number in nearly 40 years.

The Post poll showed former President Donald Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden in the 2024 presidential race, 52-42 percent, although poll analysts are calling the results an outlier. The NBC sruvey showed them in a dead heat at 46 percent each. Trump has opened a wide lead for the G.O.P. nomination in both surveys.

The NBC poll of registered voters was conducted Sept. 15-19, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Republicans remain deeply divided over a stopgap continuing resolution measure to fund the government. G.O.P. conservatives insist on the inclusion of spending cuts as part of the package, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been working for weeks to find a compromise measure to present to Congress before budget funding expires just after midnight on October 1.

McCarthy says he remains optimistic about a compromise, although lawmakers on both sides reported little progress over the weekend.