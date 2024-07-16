Trump Triumphs at GOP Convention After Assassination Attempt

After a dramatic and tumultuous weekend, Republicans have gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where former President Donald Trump officially received the party's nomination for president after securing the necessary delegate votes on Monday.

Amid the festivities, Trump announced his running mate, adding another layer of excitement to the convention. The event occurs as investigators piece together details of an attempted assassination on the former president over the weekend.

Last night marked a significant moment for Trump, marking his first public appearance since surviving the attempt on his life. The former president's arrival at the convention was met with rapturous applause and patriotic music, creating a poignant scene of defiance and celebration.



Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks down stairs as he attends the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republicans from across the nation are in Milwaukee, many expressing admiration for Trump's bravery. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota commented, "Even in the most perilous moment this week, his instinct was to stand and to fight." Similarly, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina lauded Trump's resilience, stating, "On Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared."

Earlier in the day, Trump officially became the GOP nominee. His children, Eric, Don Jr., and Tiffany, cast all 125 delegates from Florida for their father, propelling him over the top in the roll-call of states. The show of support was repeated over and over. "The great state of Iowa proudly casts all of its votes for Donald J. Trump," announced the Iowa delegation as well.

In a long-anticipated move, Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Trump expressed confidence in Vance, stating on Truth Social, "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."



Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance at the RNC, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Once a vocal critic of Trump, Vance is now one of his staunchest supporters, promising, "We're gonna elect Donald Trump in 2024. God bless you, sir."

At 39, J.D. Vance could become one of the youngest vice presidents in history. A Marine veteran and Yale Law School graduate, Vance's journey from venture capitalist to bestselling author and senator has been marked by his memoir, "

Hillbilly Elegy.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, speaks openly about his faith, stating in a 2023 interview, "We are devoted to it not because it's perfect, but because its message is fundamentally correct and it's the best way that we represent the Gospel in a very broken, modern world."

The convention's opening day emphasized key Republican issues such as crime and border security, under the theme "Make America Wealthy Again." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted Trump's impact: "President Trump proved that conservative leadership works."

With the attempted assassination still fresh in everyone's minds and the investigation in the assassination attempt ongoing, the overriding message at the convention is one of unity. Michael Whatley, Republican National Committee Chairman, urged, "We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation. We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future."

Today's convention focus will shift to immigration and crime. Meanwhile, President Biden has events in Nevada, trying to reassure his party after a disastrous debate last month. He canceled a trip to Texas and suspended television ads following Saturday's shooting.

