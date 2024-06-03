House GOP Vows Retaliation Over Trump Verdict, Donations Spike $200M; Hunter Biden Trial Begins

Some House Republicans have vowed to retaliate for the New York City jury's guilty verdict against former President Trump, saying they'll use "everything in our arsenal."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Republican majority would use its oversight powers against what he called corrupt prosecutors, but said Republicans must remain within the "rule of law."

"We are the rule of law party," Johnson told Fox News Sunday. "Chaos is not a conservative value and we have to fight back, and we will with everything in our arsenal, but we do that within the confines of the rules of law."

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has asked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to testify over Donald Trump's prosecution.

Trump is now suggesting the Supreme Court weigh in on his felony conviction. And he told Fox, "My revenge will be success and I mean that; but it's awfully hard when you see what they've done. These people are so evil, but at the same time the country can come together."

On ABC's "This Week," Trump's attorney Will Scharf laid out the avenues for appeal.

"I think when you look at the jury instructions here, Judge Merchan essentially, I wouldn't say rigged the deliberations but certainly steered the jury towards the verdict that he clearly wanted. We're going to be challenging Judge Merchan's failure to recuse on appeal. I think it constitutes a clear due process violation," Scharf said.

But former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told CBS that claims the trial was a sham are "silly."

"All aspects of the trial were done openly and in public...A jury of 12 people who were selected and approved by both sides brought in the verdict, don't know what is 'sham' about it," he said.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump says the Trump presidential campaign has raised $70 million since the conviction in small-dollar donations. She told CNN, "Thirty percent of that money came from people who had never once donated to Donald Trump."

Eric Trump says the Trump campaign has raised $200 million in all donations since he was convicted in New York City.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found that most Americans believe Trump got a fair trial, but 86% of Republicans said it was unfair.

Meanwhile, critics of those who claim the Justice Department is weaponized against Trump, point out that jury selection begins today in the trial of President Joe Biden's son Hunter on three felony gun charges. It's the first time a family member of a sitting president has faced trial.