DNC Kicks Off in Chicago, Harris Thanks Biden in Surprise Appearance

CHICAGO – The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night in Chicago as the party gets ready to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee.

Harris herself made a brief surprise appearance on stage, thanking President Joe Biden for his leadership and years of service.

Biden was the night's headline speaker and was welcomed with a four-minute standing ovation, the crowd cheering, "Thank you, Joe!"

Just one month after dropping out of the race, he defended his term in office and made the case for why he thinks Harris is better than former President Donald Trump.

"She'll be a president we can all be proud of," said Biden. "She will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also spoke on night one of the convention.

"It still takes a village to raise a family, heal a country, and win a campaign," she said from the podium.

Outside the convention, thousands of mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Chicago, though some broke down a security barrier outside the hall.

Inside, protesters held up a sign reading, "Stop Arming Israel."

On night two of the convention, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will speak. Harris's running mate Gov. Tim Walz will appear on Wednesday; and on Thursday, Harris will formally accept her party's nomination.

With her she brings new energy to the party and has made clear that this is now a new race for Democrats.

"This November we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, we are moving forward," exclaimed Harris.

