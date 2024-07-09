Biden's Message to Democrats Who Want Him to Drop Out: 'Challenge Me at the Convention'

President Biden has delivered a response to Democrats who want him to drop out of the presidential campaign – "Challenge me at the convention." It comes as the administration is trying to explain why a neurologist specializing in Parkinson's disease made multiple visits to the White House.

With Democratic defections growing by the day, the president is now on the offensive, meeting late Monday night with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Following the meeting, the chair of the CBC said he believes Biden is fit to serve.

"I know more than 14 million Americans have already voted for him, including those in my state of Nevada," Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) told CNN. "We need to honor and respect the will of the voters who have selected him as our Democratic nominee."

It comes as the 81-year-old president faces calls from top Democrats to drop out of the race following his first debate performance.

"I think he should step aside," Democrat Rep. Adam Smith of Washington told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I think it has become clear that he's not the best person to carry the Democratic message. And then there are the health care concerns. Look, a lot of Democrats are saying, 'Well, let's move on, let's stop talking about it'. We are not the ones who are bringing it up. Our constituents are bringing it up, our country is bringing it up."

Meanwhile, California Democrat Adam Schiff is also voicing concerns after the president's interview with ABC News. "This is not just about whether he gave it the best college try, but rather whether he made the right decision to run or pass the torch," Schiff told Meet the Press on Sunday.

Monday, Biden pushed back and called for unity, telling Congressional Democrats in a letter that he's "firmly committed" to his re-election campaign.

The president doubled down, taking to the airwaves Live, telling MSNBC's Morning Joe that he blames the party's elites for trying to sideline him.

"I'm getting so frustrated with the elites," Biden told MSNBC. "Now, I'm not talking about you guys but the elites in the party who, they know so much more. But if any of these guys don't think I should run, run against me. Announce their president. Challenge me at the convention."

Former President Donald Trump, who has not spoken much since the debate, told FOX News that he expects Biden to remain in the race for the White House.

"It looks to me like he may very well stay, and he's got an ego, and he doesn't want to quit. He doesn't want to do that. It just looks to me like that's what he wants," Trump told Sean Hannity.

Still, questions about the president's mental and physical state continue to swirl. On Monday, the White House press secretary was repeatedly pressed on why a neurologist and Parkinson's disease specialist made eight visits to the White House in an eight month time period.

"Has the president been treated for Parkinson's? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson's? No. He's not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson's? No. So those are the things that I can give you full blown answers on," insisted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers want to question the president's personal doctor.

"The American people deserve to know whether or not the president of the United States is fully capable of performing his duties," said Rep. John Rose (R-TN).