Low-Ranking Serviceman to Be Charged Under Espionage Act for Leaking Sensitive Gov't Intel

The arrest of a 21-year-old I.T. specialist for removing, retaining, and sharing classified national defense information is raising questions about the government's ability to protect its secrets.

A tactical SWAT team arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira at his parent's home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, Thursday. He was ordered to walk backward with his hands on his head towards an armored vehicle, before being taken into custody.

"The Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into an alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The young suspect, allegedly responsible for putting America's security at risk, was a low-ranking enlisted airman. His record says he served at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and worked as a "Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman."

It's been less than a week since the far-reaching leak sent the Pentagon and FBI into damage control. Estimated hundreds of spilled documents reveal the U.S. spying on adversaries and allies alike, and the disclosure of sensitive military intelligence about the war in Ukraine.

"This is a criminal act, a willful violation (of those procedures)," said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. "And again, another reason why we're continuing to investigate and continue to support the DOJ's investigation."

The classified leak originated in the online discussion and gaming forum called Discord. One participant told the Associated Press that Teixeira was an observant Christian who spoke of God and prayed with members of the Group. And before Teixeira's arrest, the Washington Post talked to one of those teens who was a member of that chat room. He described the leaker as a charismatic, gun-loving gamer. He apparently shared the intel to impress the people in the small group.

"It felt like I was on top of Mount Everest, that I was above everyone to some degree," said an anonymous Discord user. "That I would be able to brag to some people that I knew stuff that they didn't."

The anonymous user also explained how the information became progressively more revealing.

"The documents were often listed as 'Ukraine V Russia' at first," said the anonymous discord user. "However, it quickly spiraled into just intelligence about everything."

Even though the documents have reportedly been online for some time, U.S. intelligence apparently didn't know about them until they were reported by the media. President Biden downplayed the leak during his visit to Ireland.

"I'm concerned that it happened but there is nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of great consequence," said President Biden.

But the view in Washington is clearly different, that the high-profile intelligence leaks are a very big deal – and very bad for the U.S. As for Teixeira, he's making his first court appearance Friday in Boston – facing felony charges under the Espionage Act.