'Wine on the Vine' Project Builds Businesses, Job Opportunities from Israel's Connection with Grapes

JERUSALEM, Israel – Grapevines, grapes and wine have been intertwined with the Jewish people for as long as Israel has been a nation. In fact, the connection goes back thousands of years. As Adam Scott Bellos of the Israel Innovation Fund describes it: "Starting from Noah, the first thing he did (after leaving the ark) was plant a vineyard."

Bellos and his associates started a project called "Wine On the Vine," an effort to build Israeli business and job opportunities by planting grapevines and vineyards throughout the Land of Israel.

Bellos explained, "There's a very specific reason why we chose Israeli wine to be the first way we would promote Israel. And it's (because) there are wine drinkers that are Jewish. There are wine drinkers that are non-Jewish. It's important to Jews, it's important to non-Jews."

To see the CBN News interview with Bellos, click on the video above. ***Note: it may take a few hours for the video to be uploaded. If it isn't there, please check back.

