WATCH: Israeli President Herzog Addresses Joint Session of US Congress

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House and then addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The events have been taking place in the shadow of a dangerous Middle East and a divided Israel.

In the Oval Office, the two leaders talked about the danger of a nuclear Iran and the recent phone call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who as the elected leader of Israel was not previously invited to Washington even as the nation's ceremonial leader met with a raft of Washington government dignitaries.

During his meeting with Herzog, Biden said, “As I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America's commitment to Israel is firm. And it is ironclad. And we're committed, as well, to assure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. So we've got a lot to talk about.”

Herzog stated, “I was pleased to hear about your conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu in which you focused on our ironclad military and security cooperation, because there are some enemies of ours that sometimes mistake the fact that we may have some differences as impacting our unbreakable bond.”

WATCH: Israeli President Isaac Herzog Addresses Congress - July 19, 2023

Herzog had reporters they discussed the current debate within Israel over judicial reform – legislation President Biden has deeply criticized.

“I reiterated my commitment, as I said, was for Israeli democracy (that) is strong and resilient, and we should definitely see the current debate in Israel with all facets as a tribute to the strength of Israeli democracy."

The Israeli president also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the White House National Security team.

Behind the handshakes and ceremony, some Israeli analysts, including Caroline Glick, say the visit hides deep policy divisions between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government.

“The Biden Administration, Biden himself, have adopted policies in relation to Iran, in relation to Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon, and in relation to the Palestinian territory, organizations that run the Palestinian Authority in Judea, Samaria and Gaza – that all represent dangers to Israel. They’re all strategic threats to Israel,” Glick said.

Meanwhile, In Israel, the controversy over judicial reform continues as demonstrators blocked highways and train stations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Tuesday as they protested the current legislation on judicial reform.

The first piece of legislation could become law as early as next week. That bill seeks to change the way the Supreme Court can limit or overturn laws passed by the Knesset.

