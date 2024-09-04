US to Criminally Prosecute Hamas While Insisting Israel Pursue Ceasefire Deal with Hamas

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. is going after Hamas legally as well as trying to work out a ceasefire deal that both Israel and Hamas will agree to. But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won't agree to one key term, and that's causing an uproar among some in Israel.

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against top Hamas leaders. It means America is no longer just negotiating with the terrorists for ceasefire deals, but is now set to punish them for their crimes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced, "Those defendants, armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the government of Iran and support from Hezbollah, have led Hamas's efforts to destroy the State of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim."

Garland described in graphic detail Hamas' crimes on just October 7th alone, alleging, "They murdered entire families. They murdered the elderly, and they murdered young children. They weaponized sexual violence against women."

Garland added, "On October 7th, Hamas terrorists murdered nearly 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans, and kidnapped hundreds of civilians. They perpetrated the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

The terror group's murder spree continues with its killing of six hostages last week, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin. After hearing of those murders, President Joe Biden said Hamas would pay for the crimes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. still claims it's going all-out, trying to put together a ceasefire deal both Israel and Hamas will accept.

"We are working day and night to try to get an agreement over the line because we believe an agreement is manifestly in the interests of all the parties involved," said State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller.

The latest sticking point is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israel Defense Forces troops remain in the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt

The Netanyahu government contends that without the IDF there, Hamas could smuggle weapons in and quickly rearm itself, threatening Israel in perpetuity. "Philadelphi Corridor – this is the oxygen and armament of Hamas," Netanyahu declared. "This corridor is different from other corridors, from other places. It is central, it determines our entire future."

In a televised statement, Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz says staying in the Philadelphi Corridor is not as critical as Netanyahu says. "The Philadelphi Corridor is an operational challenge but is not an existential threat to the state of Israel. Iran's axis of evil is the existential threat to us," Gantz said.

The issue is once again causing an uproar between various factions in Israel

According to the proposed deal, the first phase would be a six-week ceasefire that would require Israel's withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor and the release of Palestinian terrorists in exchange for twenty of the remaining 101 hostages. After that, Israel could re-enter the corridor if needed.

However, Middle East expert Caroline Glick believes the promise of Israel's military leadership that Israel could return is not true because the Americans will prevent it.

Speaking on her In Focus podcast, Glick explained, "The fact is that the political realities dictate an American policy of not supporting a resumption of hostilities by Israel if Hamas breaks its word, which of course it will because it’s Hamas."

Meanwhile, the U.K. decided to stop selling some arms to Israel. The new Labour government there claims it's worried the banned items could be used in the Gaza war illegally. U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey asked, "Is there a clear risk that its use in Gaza could be linked to violations of international humanitarian law?"

Netanyahu labeled the decision "shameful," and Britain's chief rabbi posted on X, "It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licenses at a time when Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts."

