'Route 60, The Biblical Highway': Doc Explores 'Way of the Patriarchs' with Former Top US Officials

JERUSALEM, Israel – Much of the world calls Israel's biblical heartland the West Bank, although it is known in Israel as Judea and Samaria. A key highway through this part of the country is the subject of a new film that examines the rich biblical heritage of this road, also known as "The Way of the Patriarchs."

In the film, Route 60, The Biblical Highway, Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo trace this highway that bisects the land of Israel.

The 146-mile road connects modern and ancient Israel from Nazareth, where Jesus grew up to BeerSheva, where Abraham lived and now is home to one of Israel’s high-tech centers.

Ambassador Friedman noted, "This is a place where you really can think about the continuum of life."

The documentary explores the rich 4,000 years of Bible history along this highway that holds both historical and spiritual significance for Bible believers around the world.

"We know Him as Jesus of Nazareth, right? This is where He began much of His work, much of His life," Pompeo remarked.

It also has been the scene of unrest, violence and under scrutiny from world powers. Friedman and Pompeo bring a unique perspective to the movie, combining their Jewish and Christian faiths along with their experiences that directly affected this land as members of the Trump administration.

