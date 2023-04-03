Newcomer to Jerusalem Experiences the World-Changing Sites of Holy Week

Paul Strand
04-03-2023

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Most Christians know the Easter story well from what the gospels tell us about that earth-shattering week: Jesus came to Jerusalem, ate the Passover Seder with his disciples, was arrested and sentenced to death, crucified on a cross, then was resurrected from a garden tomb.

Last October, my wife Susan and I moved here to be part of the CBN News Middle East Bureau in Jerusalem, so this is the first chance we've had to go to the sites so central to that week.

To see those places through a newcomer's eyes, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

Share This article

About The Author

Paul
Strand

As senior correspondent in CBN's Washington bureau, Paul Strand has covered a variety of political and social issues, with an emphasis on defense, justice, and Congress. Strand began his tenure at CBN News in 1985 as an evening assignment editor in Washington, D.C. After a year, he worked with CBN Radio News for three years, returning to the television newsroom to accept a position as editor in 1990. After five years in Virginia Beach, Strand moved back to the nation's capital, where he has been a correspondent since 1995. Before joining CBN News, Strand served as the newspaper editor for
More