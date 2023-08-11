In New Book, Author Explores Early Jewish, Christian Influence on Zionist Pioneer Theodor Herzl

JERUSALEM, Israel – Before Israel's rebirth in 1948, Jewish leaders around the world promoted Zionism – a movement calling for the establishment of a Jewish state in what was then British Mandatory Palestine -- the Holy Land.

But did you know Christians were also a part of the Zionist movement?

In his new book, On Theodor Herzl’s Encounters with Zionist Thought and Efforts Prior to His Conversion in the Spring of 1895, author Philip Steele shares the story of how Christians influenced some of Israel's biggest Zionist leaders.

To see the interview and hear more about this topic from the author, click on the video above.

