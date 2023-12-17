Netanyahu: We Stand with Soldiers after IDF Killing of 3 Hostages 'Broke the Country's Heart'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference Saturday night that although he and the nation mourn the "unbearable tragedy" of three hostages killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, the nation will continue the battle, insisting that only military pressure can secure the release of the hostages and eliminate the threat from Hamas.

The hostages were mistakenly shot by soldiers Friday while wandering near the Shijaiya section of Gaza City, an area of heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas. They were shirtless and holding white cloth – a sign of surrender. They were also reported to be yelling for help in Hebrew.

Appearing with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu said, "When I was updated about the terrible tragedy – it struck me hard. Alon (Shamriz), Samar (Talalka) and Yotam (Haim) survived hell for 72 days, they were almost one step from freedom, they had touched redemption and then disaster struck. It broke my heart. It broke the entire country's heart."

An Israeli military official, speaking anonymously, said the hostages likely escaped or were abandoned by Hamas, according to The Associated Press.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ackowledged that the shootings were "against our rules of engagement," but added, “this shooting was done during fighting and under pressure.”

In a video statement, Halevi said, “The IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the continuation of the fighting."

Netanyahu noted, "Anyone who has fought on the battlefield knows that the distance between victory and tragedy is a hair’s breadth. In the midst of all this pain, we will learn and implement the lessons, and we will not relent in the military and diplomatic effort to safely return home all of our hostages."

Defense Minister Gallant described the war situation in Gaza faced by the soldiers as a place where the enemy booby-traps children's toys and the troops are under constant threat of ambush. “Sometimes tapes are played with the sounds of an infant crying, in order to (entirce) soldiers into apartments and then detonate explosives. These are events that have taken place and that continue to take place."

Despite a United Nations General Assembly vote last week for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Netanyahu left no doubt that the military offensive to eliminate Hamas will continue.

Also, in an apparent reference to Biden administration officials who have repeatedly suggested a return to Palestinian control of the Gaza Strip, the prime minister declared, "I reiterate to our friends: after the elimination of Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized, will be under Israeli security control, and no element in it will either threaten us or educate its children to destroy us."

