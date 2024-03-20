Netanyahu Says 'No Way' to Destroy Hamas Militarily without Rafah Action; US Awaits Israeli Talks

JERUSALEM, Israel – The confrontation between the U.S. and Israel over the last major stronghold in Gaza continues.

For some, the fate of Rafah means victory or defeat in Israel's war against Hamas. So Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing back on the Biden administration's red lines on Rafah.

Since Hamas' last remaining battalions are hiding out in Rafah, Netanyahu says he's told President Biden Israel must invade. "We see no way to eliminate Hamas militarily without destroying these remaining battalions. We are determined to do it," Netanyahu said Tuesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin repeated Tuesday what the Biden administration has often asserted, saying, "We acknowledged from the very beginning that Israel has a fundamental right to defend itself."

He then added a caveat: "But we also recognize the importance of ensuring that people remain safe in Gaza."

Netanyahu claims the Biden administration is ignoring the Israeli pledge that it has every intention of watching out for Gaza's civilians.

"We, of course, share in this desire to allow an orderly exit of the population and provide aid to the civilian population. We have been doing this since the beginning of the war," Netanyahu stated.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Israeli coalition ministers Ron Dermer and Tzachi Hanegbi are heading to Washington to discuss the planned military operation and the strategy to protect Gazans in Rafah. The State Department says the people of Rafah are desperate.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated, "We continue to be deeply concerned about the report that's indicating that famine is imminent in Gaza. This report makes clear that the amount of aid reaching the people in Gaza is insufficient, and that more needs to be done. We need to redouble our efforts to ensure that aid can get to the places that it needs to go."

Yet, some people assert the aid is not going where it needs to go. Despite claims of insufficient aid and famine, the videos – reportedly from a market in Rafah – show some international aid supplies meant to be given to Gazans, being put up for sale.

Many suspect Hamas is stealing the supplies and profiting from their sale.

The IDF announced it's killed dozens of Hamas terrorists at the al-Shifa Hospital, with dozens more who have surrendered. IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari said Hamas used the hospital as a base for terror operations.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically operate from hospitals and civilian infrastructure and exploits civilians and patients as human shields.”

The IDF also uncovered weapons in the office of the hospital director.

In northern Israel, rocket fire continues on Israel's northern border.

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas reported Wednesday from a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon.

"Israel estimates that in five months of almost daily border skirmishes behind me, the IDF has managed to kill more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, including five high-ranking commanders. And all along the Israel south Lebanon border, Israel has managed to destroy about 150 Hezbollah outposts.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the Middle East today to extend his push for a ceasefire and a hostage deal.

And in the U.S. Congress, lawmakers agreed to suspend funding for UNRWA, the U.N. agency for the Palestinians, for another year, pending an investigation into allegations that employees of the agency took part in the Hamas massacre and kidnappings on October 7th.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***