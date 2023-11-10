Netanyahu Insists Pauses Temporary to Help Civilians Leave, Calls Journalists with Hamas 'Accomplices' in Crimes

JERUSALEM, Israel – Inside the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are closing in on key Hamas strongholds. For the first time since the beginning of the war, Israel has also agreed to limited daily humanitarian pauses.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that the "pauses" announced by the White House will be limited, and only in different neighborhoods, so civilians can get away. Again, he made clear there will be no ceasefire until all of the hostages held by Hamas are released.

"No, the fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists; but in specific locations for a given period, a few hours here, a few hours there, we want to facilitate the safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fighting," Netanyahu said.

So far, thousands of Gazans have been able to flee the fighting in the north to safer areas in the south.

Netanyahu also insisted Israel doesn't have a timetable.

"I've set goals. I didn't set a timetable because, you know, it can take more time," he stated. "I wish it'll take a little time, but we're proceeding step by step, reducing our casualties in the process, trying to reduce and minimize civilian casualties and maximize the casualties of the Hamas terrorists. And so far, I think it's proceeding well."

For the first time, the I.D.F. Chief of Staff, Herzi Haleva, entered deep into the heart of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces captured one of Hamas's main bases, used to plan and prepare for the October 7th massacre. The military showed some of the Hamas facilities, where weapons are located next to schools, kindergartens, medical clinics, and mosques.

Meanwhile, the role of the media has become an issue again after the media watchdog group Honest Reporting posted a photo of freelance photographer Hassan Eslaiah being kissed by Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on October 7th. After the expose', Netanyahu tweeted, "These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics."



Hamas terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar embraces freelance photographer Hassan Eslaiah. (Credit: Honest Reporting)

The news services said they had no advance knowledge of the attacks, and AP and CNN cut ties with Eslaiah. Still, Alex Traiman, Jerusalem bureau chief of JNS News told CBN News, “To hear that there were photojournalists on the Israeli side of the border on the morning of October 7th is certainly consistent with all of the footage and proof that we have of civilians joining Hamas in these attacks.”

"You’re talking about people (journalists) who took pictures with selfies with tanks as people were being murdered.”

Traiman noted that Hamas uses the mainstream media to exaggerate claims such as the Palestinian Ministry of Health's contention that the fighting has so far killed 10,000 civilians.

“Hamas has every incentive to try and inflate the number of civilians that are killed in Gaza to create this appearance of humanitarian disaster that Israel is causing,” Traiman said, and added that it fits Hamas's strategy of media warfare.

“The information arena is one of the most important battlefields for Hamas in this conflict," Traiman claimed. "Once Hamas attacks with rockets, Israel is forced to attack back and when Israel attacks back – well, that’s when it all started and that’s when the counts start to be counted and reported. And this pressure creates a lot of diplomatic delegitimization of the state of Israel. And that is what Hamas is hoping to achieve. They want the international community to delegitimize and demonize the state of Israel.”

