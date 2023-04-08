Netanyahu Calls up Reserves after Israeli Sisters, Italian Tourist Murdered

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to call up Border Police reservists after terrorists killed two sisters Friday in a Jordan Valley shooting and an Israeli Arab shot one man to death, then rammed a crowd of people walking near the beach in Tel Aviv.

An Israeli soldier was wounded in another incident, a shooting north of Jerusalem. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi directed Air Force reservists to report for "air defense arrays" in the wake of recent rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Also, Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told licensed gun owners in the country to carry their weapons.

The attack in Tel Aviv wounded 7 others after the terrorist shot and killed the Italian man, confirmed by Italy's Foreign Minister as Alessandro Parini,36, a resident of Rome. British tourists were among the wounded when the car plowed into the pedestrians. Police say they shot the terrorist.

Both the Arab mayor of Kfar Kassem, the hometown of the terrorist, and the leader of the Arab Rahm Party in the Knesset, Mansour Abbas, condemned the attack, as did the Italian government and the U.S. government.

In his call for Israeli gun owners to carry their weapons, Commissioner Shabtai said, “The motivation to disturb the peace has risen in recent days, and is a result of unrelenting incitement,” making reference to the young Palestinian men who have instigated clashes with police by refusing to leave the Temple Mount in time for people celebrating Ramadan to come for morning prayers.

A military expert told CBN News that the Temple Mount confrontations are planned in advance and encouraged by Iran, Hamas and other terror groups to maximize unrest during the Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***