Netanyahu Allies 'Shocked' Israel's High Court will Hear Petition to Disqualify Prime Minister

JERUSALEM, Israel – Leaders in the coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they were "shocked" that a judge on Israel's High Court of Justice decided Thursday that the court will hear a petition from a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to have the prime minister disqualified from office.

A group called Fortress of Democracy filed the petition in April after Netanyahu said in March that as prime minister, he would involve himself in the critical issue of judicial reform. Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara told Netanyahu his comments, in a speech, violated a 2020 conflict of interest agreement arranged by her predecessor, Avichai Mandelblit.

That agreement, according to the attorney general, prohibited Netanyahu from becoming involved in law enforcement and judicial appointments because he was on trial in several criminal cases brought by prosecutors. Netanyahu sharply criticized that line of reasoning, calling the agreement "a gag order."

The prime minister's coalition supporters in his Likud Party and the religious parties blasted the court's action, and in a statement wrote, “an extreme political group led by (former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen.) Dan Halutz is trying to oust, through a baseless petition, an incumbent prime minister who was elected by a huge majority in democratic elections.”

“We are shocked by Judge Ruth Ronnen’s decision to hold a hearing on the petition," the coalition leaders wrote, and added,“This is walking down a dangerous slope of fatal damage to democracy and the will of the people. We and millions of citizens will not accept this, and we will not allow it.”

The attorney who filed the disqualification petition received the judge's decision with "great satisfaction."

But Energy Minister Israel Katz suggested that by their actions, the prosecutors and judges are making the government's case for the need to change the system.

Katz wrote, "Is there another court in the world that even considers disqualifying an elected prime minister? Do you understand why judicial reform is needed."

The court is expected to decide on the petition quickly. Previous similar petitions have been denied.

Netanyahu filed arguments against limitations on his involvement in judicial matters several months ago, telling the Supreme Court, “Imposing limitations on the prime minister, and in particular limitations implied by restrictions on his freedom of expression, actually harms the freedom of expression of millions of citizens who voted for him in democratic elections."

