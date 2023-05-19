As Millions Pray for Jerusalem, Israel's President Encouraged By Christians Aligned with God's Covenants

JERUSALEM, Israel – As millions of Americans pray for Israel and witness the celebrations of the nation's 75th anniversary and Jerusalem Day, Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles' Wings ministries had an opportunity to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

Stearns spearheads the annual Global Day of Prayer for Jerusalem, sponsored by Eagles' Wings and held the first week in October. He presented the president with a birthday card to Israel signed by thousands of Christians, and was able to update him on a movement Stearns has witnessed around the globe of a "new breed of Christians" who not only pray for Jerusalem, but whose faith is "grounded in this land and in this people."

To see the CBN News interview with Bishop Stearns, click on the video above. Note: it takes some time to upload, so please check back if the video isn't there.

