Knesset Passes First Reading of Judicial Reform Initiative as Israel Braces for Protests

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Knesset passed the first reading of a law that would forbid judges to reverse laws passed by parliament, or decisions of the cabinet by using a "reasonableness" standard. The vote was 64-56, with all members of the Netanyahu coalition voting in favor, while all members of the opposition voted against.

After the vote, opposition members shouted "shame" as judicial reform supporters lauded the victory.

Protesters had promised that if the law passed, they would demonstrate throughout the country, and by early morning they had already blocked key roads, as police used water cannons to remove them from the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway. The protesters' "Day of Disruption" is also expected to create snarls at Ben Gurion Airport, shopping areas, and consulates, among other venues, including the President's Residence.

This was only the first reading of the law; three readings are required for a bill to become law in Israel.

Judicial reform advocates object to decisions by judges from more than 2 decades ago that allowed the courts to use reasonableness as a standard for reversing laws passed by the Knesset or the Cabinet or “other elected officials as set by law.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, speaking for the repeal of the reasonableness standard, told Knesset members, many of whom were heckling him, "The situation in which three judges put what is reasonable to them, their political positions, against what the people determined, undermines the basis of democratic governance."

“You won’t stop the legislation and you won’t cancel the will of the people,” Levin added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the reform bill from the Knesset podium, saying, “This is a law that says you can appoint a convicted criminal as a minister,” referring to ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who was prevented from entering the current government by judges who invoked the reasonableness standard.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a less strident tone in supporting the law. He said it "isn't the end of democracy, but rather will strengthen democracy. He added, "The rights of the courts and Israeli citizens will not be harmed in any way. The court will continue to monitor the legality of government decisions and appointments. (We) will be required to act in good faith and with proportionality, fairness and equality,”

The coalition decided to proceed with the judicial reform legislation after opposition leaders suspended the talks mediated by President Isaac Herzog last month. Herzog believes an agreement is still possible and called the action by both sides to quit talking "a blunder of historic proportions."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***